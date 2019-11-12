The plaintiffs want Norwegian prosecutors to investigate and issue arrest warrants against 17 senior members of Syria’s security apparatus allegedly linked to 14 detention facilities in the country.

It is unclear whether the suspects are outside of Syria. The five victims are living in Norway.

Similar preliminary proceedings are ongoing in France, Sweden and Austria. In Germany, the first such case is expected to go to trial next year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD