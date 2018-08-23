Migrants wait to disembark from Italian Coast Guard ship Diciotti in the port of Catania, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. A delegation from Italy’s guarantor of personal rights office has boarded a coast guard ship in a Sicilian port with 150 African migrants stuck aboard for days, after the Italian interior minister vowed none will set foot on Italian soil. (Orietta Scardino/ANSA via AP) (Associated Press)

ROME — A delegation from Italy’s guarantor of personal rights office has boarded a coast guard ship in a Sicilian port with 150 migrants stuck aboard for days, after the Italian interior minister vowed none will set foot on Italian soil.

The Diciotti rescued about 190 migrants in the Mediterranean on Aug. 16 and quickly evacuated some for health problems. On Wednesday, 27 unaccompanied minors, all teenagers, were allowed to disembark in the port of Catania, Sicily, after a juvenile court judge’s appeal.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday was sticking to his stance that no adult illegal migrant would disembark.

RAI state radio said food was delivered to the Italian coast guard vessel, signaling Italy would keep waiting for other European Union nations to take the asylum-seekers, most of them Eritreans.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.