In Buedingen, east of Frankfurt, residents tried to salvage belongings from the mud swept in by a foot-high surge of water overnight.
Unseasonably warm weather and rain have accelerated snowmelt in parts of Switzerland and Germany in recent days.
Meanwhile, fresh snow disrupted rail traffic in large parts of northern Germany, cutting off connections to Bremen, Kiel and Luebeck overnight.
