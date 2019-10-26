The proposal, proponents say, would be narrowly applied to permit men ordained as deacons to become priests. The gathering, however, did not endorse suggestions to allow women as deacons, an ecclesiastical position that can preside over some rites such as baptism and marriages but cannot celebrate Mass.

For Francis, the first South American pontiff, the proposals are certain to bring fresh strains within the church. Catholic conservatives have been at odds with Francis over his broad outreach, including to divorced and remarried Catholics.

“Many of the ecclesial communities of the Amazonian territory have enormous difficulties in accessing the Eucharist,” the bishops said, citing the celebration of the Mass. “Sometimes it takes not just months but even several years before a priest can return to a community to celebrate the Eucharist.”

The decision came at the end of a three-week synod and capped a fractious debate over the future of the clergy.

The meeting was convened to discuss a broad range of issues facing the Amazon region and South America, but it was the proposals to on the priesthood that became the subject of weeks of speculation.

Proponents have said it’s necessary to provide pastoral services in an place where there’s an extreme shortage, but conservative critics assailed the plan as potentially opening the door to the end of celibacy and married priests in other parts of the world facing a similar shortage in pastoral services.

McCoy reported from Rio de Janeiro.

