BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian authorities have detained a Turkish journalist suspected of having links to Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based cleric blamed by Turkey for orchestrating a failed coup in 2016.

Bucharest prosecutor Viviana Ciuca told The Associated Press that Kamil Demirkaya was detained Wednesday based on an extradition request from Turkey for “being a member of criminal, terrorist group.”

The Zaman Romania newspaper said their employee was arrested “on the order” of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Demirkaya will appear in court later Wednesday.

Zaman’s edition in Turkey was shut down by the government after the failed coup, in which Gulen denies involvement.

Zaman, critical of Erdogan, now has editions in Romania and Bulgaria.

Zaman Romania said Demirkaya has lived in Romania for two years, “writing about the abuses of power in Ankara.”

