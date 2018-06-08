In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 picture, a child gets a dose of vaccine in Chitila, Romania. An outbreak of measles has killed dozens of infants and children in Romania, with 200 new cases reported each week. Doctors say the surge in the disease is aided by low rates of vaccination, fueled in part by media campaigns waged by celebrities who warn of the perils of immunization and also by rural superstitions. (Olimpiu Gheorghiu/Associated Press)

CHITILA, Romania — An outbreak of measles has killed dozens of infants and children in Romania, with 200 new cases reported each week.

Doctors say the surge in the disease is fueled by low rates of vaccination. Some celebrities have waged media campaigns warning of the perils of immunization, while superstitions such as keeping the vaccine-preventable disease at bay with cabbage juice or not cleaning the house have also exasperated doctors.

Alexandru Rafila, chief of a laboratory at the Matei Bals National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Bucharest, told The Associated Press this week the highly contagious disease spread quicker because millions of Romanians work abroad, exposing themselves to different strains of the virus and then returning home.

Some 13,700 people in Romania have contracted measles since the epidemic began in 2016, and 55 have died.

