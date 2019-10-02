Dancila has been leading a minority government since late August, when the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats quit the governing coalition with her Social Democrats.

The motion to call a no-confidence vote was signed by 237 lawmakers and 233 votes will be needed for it to pass.

While facing her critics in parliament, Dancila has nominated Gabriela Ciot, one of her foreign ministers, as the country’s commissioner in the incoming European Commission. Romania’s previous candidate, Rovana Plumb, was rejected by the European Parliament’s legal committee over some undisclosed personal loans.

