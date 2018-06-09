Supporters of the ruling Social Democratic party wait for the beginning of a rally outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, June 9, 2018. Thousands of government supporters dressed in white massed in the Romanian capital to protest against what they call abuses committed by anti-corruption prosecutors. (Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press)

BUCHAREST, Romania — Supporters of the Romanian government are assembling in the capital dressed in white to protest alleged abuses committed by anti-corruption prosecutors.

The ruling Social Democratic Party bussed in thousands of supporters from around the country for Saturday’s rally, where hundreds of thousands are expected.

The party’s politicians and others think the prosecutors have too much power and allege they have tapped phones illegally and unjustly targeted officials.

Romania is one of the European Union’s most corrupt nations. The anti-corruption agency last year successfully prosecuted 713 officials, including 28 mayors and a senator.

Critics say the government rally is designed to intimidate judges and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who supports the anti-corruption fight.

Last year, Romania had its biggest protests since communism ended after the government tried to decriminalize official misconduct.

