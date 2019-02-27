FILE -- In this Jan. 31, 2017 file photo, Romanian chief anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Bucharest, Romania. A European Parliament committee on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, has picked Kovesi to head a new prosecutor’s office fighting fraud, despite fierce opposition from her own government. (Vadim Ghirda, File/Associated Press)

BUCHAREST, Romania — A European Parliament committee has picked a Romanian prosecutor to head a new prosecutor’s office fighting fraud, despite fierce opposition from her own government.

The justice and civil liberties department on Wednesday gave the most votes to Romania’s Laura Codruta Kovesi, placing her above two other candidates.

Kovesi successfully prosecuted hundreds of officials including ministers, mayors and state company directors as chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate, but drew the ire of the Romanian government

.Justice Minister Tudorel Toader wrote to EU justice ministers accusing her of signing “anti-democratic pacts” with Romania’s intelligence agency in corruption probes.

He removed her from her post last year, citing mismanagement and asserting she overstepped her authority.

The final appointment will be made after negotiations between the European Parliament and the European Council.

