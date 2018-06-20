BUCHAREST, Romania — Protesters have gained access to Romania’s Parliament building where they have staged a noisy protest against recent legislation they say will facilitate high-level corruption.

Demonstrators managed to get inside the Parliament Wednesday, escorted by lawmakers from the opposition Save Romanian Union party.

Protesters sat outside the office of Liviu Dragnea, leader of the ruling Social Democrats, who can’t be prime minister due to a conviction for vote-rigging.

They called for Romania’s Anti-Corruption Directorate to “come and get you,” and held a banner reading: “A nest of thieves and Mafiosi.” Television stations broadcast the protest live.

The surprise protest began as Premier Viorica Dancila was making a speech in Parliament about Romania’s upcoming presidency of the European Union.

Lawmakers on Monday approved revised criminal justice statutes that critics called a setback in prosecuting corruption.

