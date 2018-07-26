BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania’s agriculture minister has said he did not intend to offend Jews when he compared the incineration of pigs with swine fever to the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz.

Petre Daea attempted to clarify remarks made in a televised interview this week in which he said the burning of thousands of sick pigs was “very hard work, it’s like Auschwitz.”

Daea said Thursday he respected “all members of the Jewish community,” and was merely trying to highlight difficulties face by pig farmers who have to incinerate livestock.

Two opposition parties— the Liberal Party and the Save Romania Union — and others have called for Daea to resign.

Romanian authorities have reported 400 separate outbreaks of African swine fever in the Danube Delta and near the Hungarian border.

