The PNL, as Orban’s party is known, is the largest opposition group.
Orban said after meeting Iohannis that his administration would give Romanians what they look for in a “normal government, namely honor, competence, integrity, dedication to serving the public interest and solutions to the big problems Romania is facing today.”
A parliamentary election is scheduled for late 2020.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD