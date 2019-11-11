Dan Barna, of the Save Our Romania party, was third with 14.2% support.
The election has been overshadowed by Romania’s political crisis, which recently saw a fourth prime minister take office in less than three years.
Dancila’s Social Democratic government lost a no-confidence vote in October and was replaced last week by a minority government led by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban’s National Liberal Party.
