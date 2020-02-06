Given that backdrop, there are doubts as to whether Orban will be able to form a new government, raising the prospect of early elections.
Elections are scheduled to be held in late 2020. Any early ballot might be possibly held in May or June.
Polls point to Orban’s National Liberal Party in the lead with around 45% support. The Social Democrats are polling at around 20%.
