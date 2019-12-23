The event is jointly organized by Scuderie del Quirinale, which is owned by the Italian Presidency, and Florence’s Uffizi museum. It includes over a hundred drawings and paintings that have never been gathered together before, organizers said.

The Uffizi’s contribution has been crucial. The museum is providing over 40 works by Raphael. Others helping out are Paris’ Louvre, London’s National Gallery and Madrid’s Prado .

The exhibition will include the Madonna del Granduca and Woman with a Veil from the Uffizi; the Portrait of Baldassarre Castiglione and Self-Portrait with Friend from the Louvre and the Madonna of the Rose from Prado.

The exhibition ends on June 2.

