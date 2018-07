People take part during the Pride in London Parade in central London Saturday July 7, 2018. Pride parades are taking place around the world. (John Stillwell/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

LONDON — London Mayor Sadiq Khan and a contingent of Royal Marines have joined tens of thousands of people celebrating Britain’s LGBT community at a massive parade.

The event on Saturday was the first pride march that had uniformed Marines as official participants. The Royal Marines Band led the contingent.

Pride director Christopher Joell-Deshields says this year’s parade is more diverse than ever.

He said: “People are able to just come and be who they are and celebrate whatever they want.”

Pride events also are scheduled Saturday in the capital cities of Hungary and Spain.

The London parade got underway on a hot sunny day beneath an oversized rainbow flag on Regent Street.

Organizers say more than 470 different organizations are represented.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.