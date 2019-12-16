Initially outnumbered, U.S. troops delayed the attack enough in fierce fighting to allow reinforcements to stream in and turn the tide of the battle by Christmas. After the monthlong battle, the move into Germany was unstoppable.

In one the war’s bloodiest battles, U.S. deaths counted well over 10,000 as did those of Germany.

Ceremonies are being held in Luxembourg and in Belgium’s Bastogne, where some of the fiercest fighting occurred.

“As we remember this significant time in European and American history, we reaffirm our commitment to our trans-Atlantic partnership and friendship,” said U.S. speaker Nancy Pelosi over the weekend.

The U.S presidential delegation will be led by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

