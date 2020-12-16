WADA’s requested punishments include a ban on Russia’s flag, anthem and team name at next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics, the 2022 Beijing Games, and other major sporting events like the World Cup.
The case centers on a database from the Moscow testing laboratory that was long sealed by Russian state authorities before it was handed over to WADA investigators last year. WADA found that data had been deleted, altered and added.
That made it much harder to make charges stick against individual athletes believed to have been protected by a Russian doping cover-up scheme.
