Russia’s Greenpeace, an environmental nongovernmental organization, described the spill as the largest in the Arctic history, comparing it to the much larger Exxon Valdez oil spill of 1989 off Alaska in terms of potential environmental damage. The cleanup in the Arctic could cost more than $86 million, Greenpeace estimated.
The station's employees originally tried to contain the leak on their own and did not report the incident to emergency services for two days, head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Evgeny Zinichev said during a Wednesday nationally televised meeting chaired by Putin.
Krasnoyarsk region governor, Alexander Uss, told Putin that he became aware of the oil spill on Sunday after “alarming information appeared in social media.”
Putin then snapped at Sergei Lipin, the head of the subsidiary that owns the power plant, Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Co.
“Are we going to learn about emergency situations from social media?” he said.
Lakes and waterways more than 12 miles from the site contained concentrations of petroleum products that were tens of thousands of times higher than the maximum permissible limit, according to Russia’s regulatory agency for natural resources.
Lipin told Putin that, “In line with the plan, this information was reported.”
“Was it really?” Putin responded. “Well, okay. I'll have to ask the relevant monitoring and law enforcement agencies to find out what kind of information was reported where and what the response from all those who are supposed to act accordingly in line with instructions was.”
The Russian Investigative Committee said it’s launched a criminal case over the pollution and alleged negligence. The power plant's director Vyacheslav Starostin was been taken into custody Thursday until July 31, but not yet charged.