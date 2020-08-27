Lukashenko “asked me to form a certain reserve of law enforcement officers, and I did it,” Putin said during a surprise 20-minute interview on state television.

“But we also agreed that it will not be used until the situation gets out of control and until extremist elements, under the guise of political slogans, cross certain borders — start looting, start setting cars, houses and banks on fire, seize administrative buildings and so on,” Putin said, adding that “there is no such need now, and I hope there will be no such need.”

The interview touched on a variety of subjects, but did not address the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

There have been demonstrations in Belarus every day since Aug. 9, when the 65-year-old Lukashenko claimed he won a sixth term as the country’s president with more than 80 percent support. That result has been widely denounced as false, both by the Belarusian opposition and Western governments.

Putin and Lukashenko, meanwhile, have had five telephone conversations since the protests started. Lukashenko then said that Moscow promised military aid, but that was later clarified by the Kremlin to apply to only an external threat, as outlined in a 1999 agreement that binds Belarus and Russia politically and militarily.

But while Putin has warned Western leaders to stay out of Belarus’s domestic affairs, his comments Thursday left open the option for Russia to come to Lukashenko’s aid — a move that would likely raise alarms in the West and deepen the tensions with Moscow.

“You know, in my opinion, we are much more balanced and neutral toward the events in Belarus than many other countries — Europe and the U.S.,” Putin said. “We believe that this is primarily a matter for the Belarusian society itself, for the Belarusian people. But we certainly care about what is happening there.”

“I still hope that all of the problems — and, of course, they exist, otherwise people wouldn't have taken to the street; this is quite obvious — will be resolved within the constitutional field, within the framework of the law and using peaceful methods,” Putin added.

The comments come as main opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovsksaya has been receiving symbolic support from European Union leaders, who said recently they do not recognize the Aug. 9 election outcome. Two days ago, she addressed European parliament members from self-exile in Lithuania, saying that the “peaceful revolution in Belarus” is “neither pro-Russian nor anti-Russian, nor is it anti-European or pro-European.”

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, wrote in a commentary that the Kremlin is not wedded to Lukashenko, but “it cannot, however, allow Belarus to follow the path of Ukraine and become another anti-Russian, NATO-leaning bulwark on its borders, and much closer to Moscow. Nor can it allow a rebellion leading to a bloodbath.”

Putin’s interview Thursday purported to address the “most pressing issues,” and in addition to speaking on Belarus, he touched on the economy, Russia’s handling of the coronavirus and the vaccines the country has developed.

But he was not asked about Navalny, who has been comatose since becoming suddenly ill during a flight from Siberia to Moscow.

German doctors treating Navalny in Berlin said Monday that clinical results indicated Navalny was poisoned, a method used in other recent attacks on dissidents linked to Russian agents by Western intelligence officials. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday the Germans’ conclusion of poisoning was hasty and Russia did not see grounds to criminally investigate.

The Russian Interior Ministry’s transport police department in Siberia opened a preliminary inquiry Thursday into the Navalny case, checking the hotel room where he stayed during his trip to Tomsk last week as well as other locations. But “neither strong nor narcotic substances have been found,” the agency’s press service told the Interfax news agency.

“We expect Russia to join efforts to clear up what happened but at the moment that doesn't seem to be the case,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told ZDF television Thursday.