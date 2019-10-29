The attack came shortly before a deadline for Syrian Kurdish fighter to retreat from the border areas was set to expire.

The Kurdish withdrawal is in line with last week’s deal between Russia and Turkey, which halted Turkey’s invasion of northeast Syria against Kurdish militias.

Moscow and Ankara have agreed to allow Turkey to retain control over the areas it seized. Russian and Syrian troops will control the rest of the frontier.

