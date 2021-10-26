To meet a Putin goal of reducing Russia’s carbon emissions to below the E.U.’s level by 2050, Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development outlined four strategies in a draft proposal seen by The Washington Post. Three of the scenarios hinge on Russia’s ecosystems — forests, tundra, swamps and more — absorbing at least 1 billion tons of carbon dioxide in 30 years, double what they do now, according to most studies. Putin insists the number can be as high as 2.5 billions tons of carbon dioxide.