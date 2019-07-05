Russian servicemen drive S-400 missile air defence systems through Red Square in Moscow during the Victory Day parade on May 9, 2018. (Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters)

Russia will deliver its S-400 air-defense missile system to NATO-member Turkey in the coming days, the Kremlin spokesman said Friday, a deal that has drawn ire from the United States and other Western allies.

The United States has urged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to procure the sophisticated Russian air-defense system, but it was not immediately clear what steps Washington could take in response.

NATO worries the S-400 is incompatible with other systems used by the Western alliance.

Erdogan, however, has insisted the purchase is Turkey's sovereign right and said that the United States failed to offer a comparable deal for the Patriot missile system.

Asked by a reporter during a telephone briefing if Russia would deliver the system on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “I can confirm on behalf of the Kremlin that the S-400 deal is going according to plan.”

Washington had previously threatened to impose sanctions in response to the purchase of the Russian system, and the Pentagon last month said it would halt training Turkish pilots to fly the U.S.-made F-35 warplane.

But after Erdogan sat down with President Trump at the Group of 20 summit last month, the Turkish leader said Ankara would be spared the U.S. sanctions.

Kareem Fahim in Istanbul contributed to this report.

