“There are still too many questions to give you time predictions,” said the head of Russia’s consumer health regulator, Anna Popova, speaking on a panel Thursday.

“We all want it now, but I know we won’t get it by tomorrow.” she said at an event hosted by the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based think tank. “We all want to get there as quickly as possible without violating the ethical rules.”

The contrasting approaches offer a sense of the internal tensions in Russia as the state-backed medical system is throwing resources at potential vaccines. That has led to highly unorthodox proposals that critics say cross ethical lines — such as researchers taking self-administered doses of test samples and a politician’s suggestion of using inmates in clinical trials.

“When we mention some timelines, this is always somebody’s hope,” Popova said. “We can say when it’s technically going to be possible to get the vaccine, but we cannot say in advance how efficient that vaccine is going to be.”

Russia — with the third-most confirmed coronavirus cases in the world with more than 400,000 — is far from alone in the vaccine hunt. It is competing against other countries including the world’s two biggest economies, the United States and China, in the vaccine race for the prestige of having the first team to crack the covid-19 code. Testing is underway on at least five experimental vaccines in China and four in the United States.

Top infectious-disease scientists, including Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious-disease, have offered a timeline of a year to 18 months for a vaccine.

But Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said Thursday that Muscovites will be required to wear face masks until a vaccine is available, which he expects “will happen between October and February of next year.”

“I would like to hope that we will receive the first large vaccine shipments in October,” Sobyanin told the state-run Tass news agency.

Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko was more optimistic just two weeks ago, telling state television that a “vaccine's availability for broader use should materialize somewhere in late July.” He made the same claim during a parliamentary session.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said last month that Russia is developing 47 coronavirus vaccines, but 10 are listed on the World Health Organization’s latest registry.

“I think it’s impossible, if we’re talking about a tested, reliable vaccine ready for mass application,” said Vitaly Zverev of Moscow's Mechnikov Research Institute of Vaccines and Sera. “We should always remember that we’re going to administer a vaccine to perfectly healthy people. That’s why we have to be absolutely sure it’s safe, but it’s impossible to check that in such a short period of time.”

Zverev said the rush to claim the world’s first novel coronavirus vaccine could be about “prestige” for Russia, which has long prided itself on its legacy of scientific innovation. The Soviet Union was a vaccinating force, collaborating with U.S. scientists on a polio vaccine during the Cold War and donating more anti-smallpox vaccines to the WHO than all other countries combined.

But Anton Gopka, the head of the health-care investment firm ATEM Capital, said Russia’s disregard for international ethical protocols means that any vaccine is unlikely to gain acceptance outside of the country.

The Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday that it has “finished selecting volunteers” from its military ranks — 45 men and five women who already underwent a preliminary health checkup and testing and have not been diagnosed with any diseases for a month, the statement said.

Gopka said that using members of the military means “you can’t say they are volunteers.”

“We have brilliant scientists, but there needs to be a constructive discussion about bioethical standards,” Gopka said.

Researchers at Moscow's Gamaleya research institute, part of the Russian Health Ministry, drew scrutiny after boasting about testing a vaccine on themselves — an act Gopka referred to as “crazy” and Zverev similarly decried because it means the experiment couldn’t have been blind, when the subject doesn’t know if he or she received a placebo or the vaccine.

Gamalyea director Alexander Gintsburg told the Interfax news agency that the staff working on the so-called viral vector vaccine “didn't so much seek to test it on themselves, rather, they sought to protect themselves in order to be able to work on this development amid the pandemic.”

Gopka said he doubts there was any ill intent with the methodology but the mentality needs to change for wider acceptance of any results.

“They’re trying to show the commitment of the state, or that by testing it on themselves, they’ll reassure people it’s safe,” Gopka said.

Other vaccine fervor has included research from St. Petersburg’s Institute of Experimental Medicine on a vaccine that could be administered orally in a dairy product, perhaps yogurt. Nationalist lawmaker Vladimir Zhirinovsky made headlines last month when, in an interview with state television, he proposed asking inmates to volunteer for trials in exchange for reduced prison sentences.

