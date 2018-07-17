SKOPJE, Macedonia — The Russian Embassy in Macedonia has denied the Macedonian prime minister’s allegations that Moscow is involved in public protests of an agreement with Greece that would enable the former Yugoslav republic to join NATO.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the embassy described Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s claim that Russia-based businessmen were used to channel money to protest groups in Macedonia as “unfounded.”

The Greek government has made similar allegations and expelled two diplomats based at the Russian Embassy in Athens last week.

Macedonia is set to hold a fall referendum on the deal, which is intended to solve a long dispute with Greece over the neighboring country’s name. Under the agreement, Macedonia would be renamed North Macedonia and Greece would withdraw its objections to the republic joining NATO.

