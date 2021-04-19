The Russian expulsions will leave just a handful of Czech diplomats in Moscow.

The Czech Republic, a NATO member, announced Saturday it would expel 18 Russians, all of whom it accused of being spies, after it linked two Russian intelligence operatives to the October 2014 blasts. The United States, Britain and other NATO partners expressed their support for the Czech actions.

Andrej Babis, the prime minister, said Saturday there was a “reasonable suspicion” of the involvement of Russian military intelligence (GRU) unit 29155 in the ammunition dump explosions.

Czech police Saturday released photos of the same two GRU agents accused by Britain of poisoning former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia using Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury in 2018.

The scandal underscores the scope of Russian intelligence attacks on NATO soil in recent years, and follows Washington’s move last week to expel 10 Russian diplomats and impose sanctions over Russian cyberattacks, election interference and other activities.

The two GRU agents were named by police in Czech media as Aleksander Mishkin and Anatoly Chepiga.

According to the reports, Chepiga and Mishkin flew to Prague from Moscow on Oct. 13, 2014, three days before the explosion. The pair had allegedly emailed advance requests to visit the munitions depot, using passports with cover names. The window of their planned visit coincided with the blast.

The two men used two different sets of cover names, and two different sets of passports during their trip, according to the reports: The identity documents they used to cross the border were not the same as the one they used to access the munitions depot.

Milos Vystrcil, head of the Czech Senate Sunday called the action “a very serious act of hostility and aggression” that could be described as “state terrorism.” Chief of General Staff Šedivý compared the munitions explosion to a military attack on the country.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry reacted furiously to the Czech accusations, saying the decision to expel Russian diplomats was made on “groundless and far-fetched pretexts.”

“This hostile step follows a series of anti-Russian actions taken by Czechia in recent years,” it said, adding that the move would destroy normal relations between the two countries.

The explosions in Vrbětice were a mystery for many years. Czech media linked the attack to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and fomenting of a rebellion in eastern Ukraine, reporting that arms in the depot were destined for Ukraine.

Czech media also reported that Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Grebev had a consignment of munitions stored at the Vrbětice depot and planned to sell these to Ukraine.

Bellingcat — the investigative reporting organization that first named Mishkin and Chepiga as members of GRU unit 29155 responsible for the Salisbury attacks — has linked the same unit to the poisoning of Grebev and his son by smearing poison on his car door about six months after the explosion.

Christo Grozev, an investigator with Bellingcat tweeted that its reporting had established that Chepiga was in Prague in 2014 at the same time as the explosions, using geolocation data. He said the organization had discovered that several more members of unit 29155 visited the Czech Republic at the time of the blasts.

Grozev reported Saturday that the arms dealer Grebev was procuring ammunition being stored at the munitions depot.

Bellingcat has also reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Mishkin and Chepiga with Hero of Russia medals in late 2014 or early 2015.