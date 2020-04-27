Czech authorities did not comment on the report.
“The allegations in the story are absolutely baseless” and designed to “discredit” Russia, an embassy statement said.
Hrib and Kolar have both been strongly criticized recently by Russian officials. Both have been placed under police protection. Authorities didn’t give any reason for that measure.
In February, a Prague square in front of the Russian Embassy was renamed after slain Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, with Hrib unveiling the new nameplate.
In April, Kolar’s district removed the statue of Soviet World War II commander Ivan Stepanovic Konev whose armies liberated Prague from Nazi occupation.
Prague 6 officials said the statue will be moved to a museum and a new monument honoring the city’s liberation will be installed in its place.
