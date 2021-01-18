Russia-Dutch relations have been strained over the investigation into the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over conflict-ravaged eastern Ukraine, which killed all 298 people on board. Dutch prosecutors have said the airliner was shot down with a missile provided by Russia, the allegations Moscow has denied.
In 2018, the Dutch government also accused Russia’s military intelligence unit of attempted cybercrimes targeting the international chemical weapons watchdog and the investigation into the downing of the Malaysia Airlines plane.
