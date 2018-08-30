UNITED NATIONS — Russia says it is holding up release of a report by U.N. experts who said North Korea is violating U.N. sanctions including by not stopping its nuclear and missile programs and by “a massive increase in illicit ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products.”

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters after a closed Security Council meeting on the report that he was blocking its release “because we disagree on certain elements of the report.”

He said Russia also asked for an investigation into regular leaks of reports on North Korea to the media. The Associated Press and other media reported the panel’s latest findings in early August.

Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Karen Pierce, the current council president, said there will be informal consultations Friday to determine what Russia’s objections are.

