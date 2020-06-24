For Russians, Victory Day is perhaps the nation’s most emotional holiday and evokes triumphant memories of wartime heroism darkened by the cruel sacrifice of 27 million Soviet citizens who died in what is known here as the Great Patriotic War. Russian state television has been running a nonstop rolling banner on the right hand side of the screen depicting the names of every known casualty.

Elderly veterans of the war, people in their 80s and 90s — one of the groups most vulnerable to the covid-19 virus — participated in Wednesday’s parade.

The last surviving of member of three Soviet female air force regiments, Galina Brok-Beltsova, 95, was seated at Putin’s right hand side.

Putin said Europe owed its freedom to the Soviet soldiers who laid down their lives in the war.

“They defended their land, freed the states of Europe from invaders, saved the people of Germany from Nazism and its ideology. It is impossible to imagine what would have happened to the world if the Red Army had not stood in the way of fascism,” he said in a speech opening the parade. After he spoke soldiers wearing the uniforms dating back to the war and units from several former Soviet nations marched through the square as martial music rang out.

The parade is a showcase of Russian military forces, with tanks and missiles set to rumble through Red Square, soldiers marching in crisp formation and a planned air force flyover of the nation’s most advanced planes. More than 13,000 troops, 234 armored vehicles and 75 aircraft were expected to participate.

The parade had to be postponed from May 9 because of the coronavirus, but in recent weeks health officials have insisted that the rate of infection is low enough to go ahead with the event — a patriotic set piece that symbolizes Putin’s leadership and will lead into a week-long national vote beginning Thursday on constitutional amendments, including one that entitles him to re-contest elections two more times after his term expires in 2024.

Critics, including infectious diseases expert Victoria Adonyeva, have warned that Russia’s rush to return to normalcy for the parade and the constitutional vote — even as official figures show cases are rising daily by more than 7,000 a day — will likely see a new surge in infections in coming weeks.

In the lead up to Victory Day, Russia reopened gyms, restaurants and cafes, shops and hair salons, although mass events such as concerts are still banned.

By Wednesday, Russia had reported more than 600,000 cases, third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil. According to official statistics, questioned by critics, Russia’s deaths have reached 8,513.

With Russia’s economy in crisis due to the pandemic, Putin’s approval rating recently reached its lowest level, 59 percent. Though still high by Western standards, it is in a nation where the Kremlin maintains a tight control over the media and routinely jails opposition figures and critics and seizes their assets.

In a nationwide address Tuesday, Putin sought to turn public opinion around, telling Russians that authorities had done everything possible to save human lives since the covid-19 pandemic reached the country. He extended a series of temporary benefits to families with children and unemployed people hard hit by the pandemic and announced more measures to support businesses.

Opposition politician Leonid Volkov said in a recent YouTube video that the thousands of new covid-19 cases daily proved it was “ridiculous and criminal” to lift the covid-19 restrictions and proceed with the parade and a nationwide vote.

“But as we see, the Chernobyl tragedy has not taught the officials anything,” he said referring to a 1986 nuclear power plant explosion in Ukraine covered up by Soviet authorities. He predicted that thousands of people would die because of the vote.

“Dozens of thousands of lives will be on Putin but there is no hope that he will reconsider because he doesn’t see anything in front of him except his eternal ruling and the walls of his bunker. That is why take care of yourselves and of your older relatives. We can't rely on the state. It lied, lies and will lie.”

Putin has participated in a series of events this week, opening a vast military cathedral Monday and laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall where he met veterans and shook their hands.

Extensive measures have been taken to protect Putin from the coronavirus including installing a special disinfectant tunnel at his residence that sprays a fine mist on visitors to kill the virus. Veterans meeting Putin were required to self-isolate for two weeks beforehand.

In recent months the Kremlin has attacked officials from Europe, in particular Poland and Ukraine, who attribute the war to Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s nonaggression pact with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, dividing up parts of Europe between them.

Putin argued in a recent article in foreign policy magazine The National Interest that Western powers including Britain, France and Italy were to blame for appeasing the Nazis by signing the 1938 Munich Agreement which ceded parts of Czechoslovakia to Germany. This, he argued, made war in Europe inevitable.

He said Western leaders and Poland were eager to sweep the Munich Betrayal under the carpet because “it is kind of embarrassing to recall that during those dramatic days of 1938, the Soviet Union was the only one to stand up for Czechoslovakia.”

“Britain, as well as France, which was at the time the main ally of the Czechs and Slovaks, chose to withdraw their guarantees and abandon this Eastern European country to its fate. In so doing, they sought to direct the attention of the Nazis eastward so that Germany and the Soviet Union would inevitably clash and bleed each other white.”

Russia’s historical version of events has been enshrined in its constitution, in amendments already passed by Russia’s parliament. The nationwide vote being held from Thursday until July 1 is expected to confirm these amendments, although technically it is not legally necessary.

As Russian authorities have burnished Stalin’s role in the Great Patriotic War, the Soviet dictator’s popularity has grown in contemporary Russia, according to independent pollster, the Levada Analytical Center. The number of Russians expressing respect for Stalin increased from 28 percent in 2018 to 41 percent in 2019, according to the center.

Although millions of Russians were expected to flock into the streets to commemorate Victory Day Wednesday, protesters mounting single-person pickets — the only form of protest that is permitted without official permission — have been arrested in recent days. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov linked the arrests to ongoing covid-19 restrictions.

