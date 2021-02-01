The Kremlin has dismissed Western calls for Navalny’s release and defied the alarm among U.S. and European leaders over his near-fatal August poisoning with a nerve agent similar to the Soviet-era Novichok. Russia refused to open a criminal case, and it has suggested that if Navalny was indeed poisoned, it could have happened in Germany.

Russia’s prosecutor general on Monday voiced support for a jail term for Navalny, raising expectations that the anti-corruption campaigner who has emerged as Putin’s greatest political rival will be jailed. A court last week rejected his appeal against 30 days’ detention in the same case.

Opposition figures called for protests at the court, two days after riot police used batons and stun guns to violently disperse protests in dozens of cities, arresting a record 5,000 people, including dozens of journalists.

The Kremlin said that the crackdown was appropriate and that the protests were led by “hooligans and provocateurs.” It warned Western governments to stay out of Russia’s internal affairs.

But a new protest generation — largely young people, many of whom have never protested before — appears to have shaken the Kremlin, with Putin’s popularity among people ages 18 to 24 slumping from 36 percent to 20 percent since the end of 2019, according to December polling by the Levada polling agency.

Navalny has been exposing government corruption for more than a decade, but his latest effort, a viral video titled “Putin’s Palace: History of the World’s Largest Bribe,” which has garnered more than 106 million views on YouTube, appears to have struck a nerve with the Kremlin. Its allegation that a vast palace was built for Putin on the Black Sea undercuts the president’s image as a conservative traditionalist with the nation’s interests at heart.

Arkady Rotenberg, an oligarch under U.S. sanctions as a member of Putin’s inner circle, says that he has owned the palace for two years and that it will become a hotel.

Navalny’s national network of 40 regional headquarters and his ability to communicate directly with Russians through his popular YouTube channel make him a potent threat to the regime. His decision to fly home to Russia after being poisoned, knowing that he faced a likely jail term, has captured the imaginations of many young Russians and drawn an outpouring of support from celebrities, actors, writers, sports figures and bloggers.

Facing crucial parliamentary elections in September — the first election since the Kremlin engineered constitutional changes in July allowing Putin to potentially rule until 2036 — authorities seem determined to preemptively crush Navalny and his opposition movement.

Since Navalny’s return on Jan. 17, police have detained opposition activists in cities and towns across the country, leveling charges of inciting protests or breaching coronavirus restrictions.

A raft of new laws makes it harder to protest, express dissent online or expose corruption by members of Russia’s security services and bureaucracy.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Monday foreshadowed another law, this one making it a crime to call for international sanctions against Russian citizens, and warned of tough penalties. The law seems targeted at Navalny and the London-based director of his Anti-Corruption Foundation, Vladimir Ashurkov, who wrote to President Biden and European leaders calling for tough sanctions on oligarchs and other key figures benefiting from Russia’s corrupt system.

Navalny was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport on Jan. 17 upon returning from Germany, where he had been undergoing treatment and rehabilitation for nearly five months. The penal service complained that his absence violated the terms of his suspended sentence, but Navalny’s attorneys say he was undergoing rehabilitation until Jan. 15.

Navalny and his brother, Oleg, were convicted in 2014 of embezzling about $500,000 from 2008 to 2012 in a case that involved their use of a subcontractor in a logistics deal to transport goods for two companies, MPK and Yves Rocher Vostok. Both were convicted and sentenced to 3½ years in jail. Oleg Navalny served his term, while his brother’s sentence was suspended, although he served a year of house arrest.

In 2018, the European Court of Human Rights ruled unanimously that Russia had violated the brothers’ right to a fair trial and to liberty. The court found that the prosecutions were politically motivated. It criticized Russia’s repeated arrests of Alexei Navalny for participating in protests, saying Russia had a pattern of violating rights by dispersing protests that it refused to authorize.