Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov brushed off international pressure to free Navalny, who is described by Amnesty International as a “prisoner of conscience.”

He said that Western officials were raising the issue just to distract from their own problems.

“It looks like Western politicians view this as an opportunity to divert attention from the deepest crisis the liberal development model has ever found itself in,” he said at a news conference in Moscow.

Asked about Navalny’s arrest, Lavrov said everything was done according to Russian law.

Lavrov said no poison was found in Navalny’s system when he was hospitalized in Omsk, the Siberian city where his plane landed after he fell ill during a flight to Moscow. He said German authorities had provided no material evidence of poisoning.

Navalny has blamed the poisoning on President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s domestic security agency, the FSB, a successor to the KGB. After recovering in Germany, he returned to Moscow on Sunday.

“Alexei has already been detained for 14 hours, he has not yet been allowed to call, although all detainees have this right. Now he is deprived of the right to defense,” tweeted his press secretary Kira Yarmysh Monday. “It is very scary for Alexei that it is not clear what they are doing with him.”

Early Monday morning Leonid Volkov, a senior member of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, said that Navalny had been taken to a police station in Khimki, near the Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport where he was detained late Sunday on arrival. He said Navalny was denied access to his lawyer.

“It’s very late. It’s very cold, but it would be good to arrange a vigil in shifts to be sure that he is not taken away somewhere else at night,” he tweeted.

Vyacheslav Gimadi, lawyer for Navalny’s foundation said he was not allowed to see Navalny and that police claimed he was asleep. He said that he had filed a complaint over the abuse of Navalny’s legal rights.

Navalny’s arrest has been condemned by U.S. and European officials who have called for his immediate release.

“We note with grave concern that his detention is the latest in a series of attempts to silence Navalny and other opposition figures and independent voices who are critical of Russian authorities,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in statement Sunday.

British Foreign Secretary Domonic Raab tweeted, “it is appalling that Alexei Navalny, the victim of a despicable crime, has been detained by Russian authorities. He must be immediately released.”

Raab added that rather than arresting Navalny, Russia should be explaining “how a chemical weapon came to be used on Russian soil.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also called for Navalny’s immediate release, saying Russia was bound by its own constitution and respect for civil rights. Charles Michel, president of the European Council, called the arrest unacceptable.

The French Foreign Ministry said it was following the case with “utmost vigilance” and demanded that authorities release him.

Navalny was due to appear Tuesday at a hearing of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on his poisoning, according to French politician Jacques Maire.

Commenting on Navalny’s arrest, Carl Bildt, former Swedish prime minister and co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations said, “I guess he is accused of having survived the authorities’ attempt to kill him.”

He dismissed Russian authorities’ claim that Navalny’s future would be determined by the courts.

“Is there anyone who believes this statement by the authorities in Russia?” he tweeted. “Everyone knows who decides.”

Amnesty International called for Navalny’s immediate unconditional release, calling him a prisoner of conscience and adding that “Russian authorities have waged a relentless campaign against Navalny.”

Putin and other Kremlin officials routinely underscore their disdain for Navalny by refusing to ever use his name, resorting to a range of constructions such as “the blogger,” or “the Berlin patient,” or “the patient who is in a coma for reasons yet to be determined.”

Navalny’s poisoning took place during a trip to meet local leaders of his foundation and to make a video about corruption by local officials in the lead-up to regional elections.

His life was saved because the pilot diverted the flight to Omsk where an emergency medical team delivered lifesaving care. At the Omsk hospital, Navalny’s wife Yulia battled local doctors for two days to allow his evacuation to Germany for medical care.

A military laboratory in Germany found incontrovertible evidence he was poisoned with a Novichok group agent, a finding confirmed by labs in France and Sweden. Russian authorities deny the poisoning and have blamed Germany. Europe and Britain have sanctioned Russian officials over the attack.

Novichok is a banned chemical weapon and was also used in the poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in 2018, blamed by British authorities on Russia.

Investigative reporting group Bellingcat linked Navalny’s poisoning to members of a special unit within the FSB, by analyzing flight and mobile phone records.

Navalny has accused Putin of direct involvement. Last month he called member of an elite toxins unit of the FSB team, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, posing as an official compiling a report for Russia’s National Security Council.

In revelations highly embarrassing to Russian authorities, Kudryavtsev said the team had worked well on the project, explaining that the only reason Navalny survived was because of the actions of the pilot and medical team. He described an intense coverup operation that included twice cleaning Navalny’s clothing, in particular his underpants.

Despite the risk of imprisonment or even assassination, Navalny declared he was not afraid and returned to Moscow Sunday on a flight that was diverted from Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport, where hundreds of supporters were waiting, to Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport.

He hugged his wife Yulia before police led him away.

Russian authorities declared he was detained wanted for allegedly violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction, a case Navalny and the European Court of Human Rights have called a political prosecution.

The Federal Penitentiary Service issued a statement late Sunday that he was listed as wanted Dec. 29 for “repeated violations” of his suspended sentence.

“He will be in custody until a court ruling,” the statement said. The hearing is due Jan. 29.