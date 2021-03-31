He was sentenced to 2½ years in prison for breaching parole conditions in a 2014 fraud case, partly because he failed to report to authorities while under treatment in Germany.

Navalny last week requested painkilling injections for back pain and a right leg so numb that he says it barely supports his weight.

“I have the right to call a doctor and get medicine. Neither of which I am given, stupidly,” the Wednesday post said. It said the numbness was moving to his left leg.

The Kremlin has declined to comment on Navalny’s complaints, calling it a matter for prison authorities.

The post said he was lying in his cell on his bed on a hunger strike, in what he called a major violation of prison rules. He was reading the Bible, the only book made available to him in prison.

The post said was also being “tortured by sleep deprivation,” woken up eight times every night by a guard shining a torch in his face to supposedly ensure he has not absconded.

“Why do prisoners go on hunger strikes? This question worries only those who have not been prisoners. From outside, everything looks complicated. But from the inside, it’s simple: You don’t have any other methods of struggle, so you go on a hunger strike,” the post said. Navalny is denied Internet access, and his team has not indicated how the posts in his name are made, but he meets regularly with his attorneys.

The post said other prisoners were afraid and told him that “the life of a convict is worth less than a pack of cigarettes.”

Navalny is serving his term in Penal Colony No. 2, a notorious prison that former inmates claim uses constant psychological pressure to “break” inmates.

Vyacheslav Kulikov, a member of a commission that monitors prisoners’ conditions, said Monday that monitors visited Navalny and recorded his requests for painkilling injections.

Earlier this week, Navalny posted a photograph of himself in prison, with head shaven, and reported that he had received six reprimands in two weeks for rule violations such as getting up 10 minutes too early or going to meet his attorney wearing a T-shirt. “I’m not kidding,” ran a post in his name Monday describing the reprimands.

“It seems the song ‘Bad Guy’ is the soundtrack of my prison sentence,” Monday’s post ran. After two reprimands, prisoners are sent to the punishment cell, where conditions were “close to torture,” he said.

