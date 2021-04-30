Pavlov is acting for Navalny in the case by prosecutors to ban three Navalny organizations in a closed court hearing where much of the evidence is a state secret. The lawyer was arrested and charged Friday with disclosing preliminary investigation data in the case, after challenging the secrecy of the evidence.
Pavlov, head of a prominent group of rights lawyers, Team 29, is known for taking on the most difficult cases, for the example the rash of elderly scientists tried for treason.
Agents of the FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, also raided the St. Petersburg home of Team 29’s technical specialist Igor Dorfman and broke his door. They also raided the home of Pavlov’s wife in St. Petersburg.
The arrests were announced by Team 29 on its website and social media accounts.
Pavlov on Thursday accused Russian authorities of abusing the secret classification of case materials in the extremism case to hide material that should not be secret. He filed a countersuit the same day to declassify them.
He said that the 900 pages of “classified” materials was merely a list of the many legal actions mounted by authorities against Navalny, his people and his organizations. They amounted to a “biography” of Navalny’s persecution, he said.
If confirmed by the court, the ban would make it impossible for Navalny’s groups to continue their work exposing corruption or seeking political office.
Navalny’s headquarters and network of nearly 40 regional offices disbanded on Thursday, announcing they were convinced the ban would be confirmed by the court and they needed to protect staff, activists and supporters.
The proposed ban would be one of the most sweeping measures to repress freedom of speech and to destroy Navalny’s opposition movement since the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago, rights groups contend.
In a statement Thursday, Pavlov said that from the outset of the case the classification of the materials “seemed illegal.”
“Information about human rights violations is definitely not a state secret,” he said. He said if the information was falsely classified, the entire case would amount to a violation of the rights of the organizations facing the ban.
Russian court suspends Navalny’s political headquarters while it considers banning his organizations
Navalny is serving a jail term of more than two and a half years in a case he calls political. He was arrested on his return from Germany where he received treatment last year after being poisoned in August with a banned chemical nerve agent that Navalny, the United States and European Union have blamed on the Russian state.
Earlier this week, the court suspended the activities of the Anti-Corruption Foundation and Navalny’s headquarters pending the court’s decision on the request for a ban. In a bizarre twist, the Moscow court suspended “certain activities” of the Anti-Corruption Foundation on Tuesday, but its news service declined to list them because they are secret.
News emerged Thursday of another criminal charge against Navalny and his allies Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov for setting up an organization that “infringes on the person and rights of citizens.” The alleged offense carries a penalty of up to four years in prison. Volkov, Zhdanov and other Navalny allies have fled the country, while dozens of others have been arrested.
Pavlov also filed a motion Thursday for Navalny to be able to attend the court hearings on the ban in person since he was directly affected by the case.
After two procedural hearings, the case will proceed next month.
Russian court suspends Navalny’s political headquarters while it considers banning his organizations