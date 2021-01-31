To head off the Sunday afternoon protest planned for Moscow, the city closed seven central Metro stations four hours in advance, told nearby stores and restaurants to close and blocked off several roads around the Kremlin.

The selected location for the rally was symbolic: a square in front of the headquarters of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, the state agency that Navalny has said was ordered by President Vladimir Putin to poison him in August. Putin, in denying he tried to have Navalny killed, said in a December news conference: “Who needs him anyway? If we had really wanted to, we'd have finished the job.”

In Russia’s industrial heartland near the Ural Mountains, Yekaterinburg, there was conveniently a long list of maintenance projects scheduled Sunday in the area local organizers identified for the demonstration. Other measures were more creative: In Ufa, approximately 850 miles east of Moscow, the government organized two free concerts to coincide with planned protests — one was named a “Youth Fest.”

In the Far East city of Khabarovsk, police formed a perimeter around a downtown square and then swiftly dispersed the several dozen who managed to get through anyway. In nearby Vladivostok, one group of protesters danced in a large circle over the frozen Amur Bay, where authorities in heavy riot gear were not inclined to follow them.

But after more than 4,000 people were detained in connection with the Jan. 23 rallies, according to monitoring group OVD-Info, Sunday’s demonstrations so far appeared to have a lower turnout as they kicked off in the country’s eastern regions.

In an apparent effort to silence the protest’s organizers over the last week, a Moscow court denied Navalny’s appeal for release from a pretrial detention center and five of his allies were detained and then placed under house arrest until March 23 for allegedly violating coronavirus regulations at last weekend’s demonstrations. Lyubov Sobol, one of the Navalny’s associates who had been charged, was seen reading a book as the court handed down its ruling.

On Saturday, Sergey Smirnov, the editor-in-chief of Russia’s independent Mediazona news outlet, was detained while out with his young son. He was accused of breaking protest regulations with a retweet, but was released that evening after backlash on social media and will appear before a court Wednesday.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has said it put one of Navalny’s top aides, Leonid Volkov, on the wanted list on charges of encouraging minors to participate in unauthorized rallies. Volkov, who lives abroad, denied the charges.

“In connection with the peaceful marches on Jan. 23, 20 criminal cases have been opened under seven articles of the Russian Federation’s criminal code,” Volkov wrote on Twitter. “In connection with Navalny’s poisoning with the banned chemical substance Novichok five months ago, zero cases have been initiated.”

In a “letter” from Navalny posted to his website Thursday after his appearance in an appeals hearing this week, he said that from watching the television in his jail cell, which carries just the two main state television channels, last weekend’s mass protests were described as “a couple small rallies held in a couple cities.”

“It seems to me it was not at all like that,” Navalny said, adding that while people are afraid, they also know “you can’t put everyone in prison.”

“Come on out, don't be afraid of anything,” the letter concluded. “Nobody wants to live in a country where tyranny and corruption reign. The majority is on our side.”

Navalny will have another opportunity to galvanize support on Tuesday, when he is scheduled to appear in court for allegedly violating the terms of his probation from a 2014 embezzlement case while he was recovering from his near-fatal poisoning abroad. He returned to Russia on Jan. 17, arrested before even passing border control at the airport.

But Navalny has managed to rattle the Kremlin even from behind bars. His recent “Putin’s Palace” video investigation into a palatial billion-dollar Black Sea estate allegedly built for Putin through a complex “slush fund” eclipsed 100 million views on YouTube this week. The expose was released the day after Navalny was sentenced to a pretrial detention center.

As evidence of its impact — owning an opulent mansion is especially bad optics with nearly 20 percent of Russians living below the poverty line according to data from Russia’s state statistics agency released this week — Putin took the unusual step this week of personally denying he or his close relatives own the property.

Then in an attempt to counter Navalny’s investigation, state media filmed inside the palace, showing that it was under construction — a detail Navalny’s video included. On Saturday, oligarch Arkady Rotenberg, Putin’s longtime friend and former judo sparring partner, told the pro-Kremlin Mash Telegram channel that he is the dwelling’s owner.

Volkov, Navalny’s aide, however, tweeted that he didn’t think the Russian people were fooled. “Putin and the Kremlin consider Russian citizens a bunch of manipulated imbeciles,” he said. “We don't think so.”