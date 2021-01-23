One protester in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk needed medical attention after he was beaten by police according to OVD-Info.

Popular Russian video blogger Yuri Dud, whose YouTube channel has more than 8.6 million followers, participated in the Vladivostok protest in support of Navalny, underscoring the widespread unease in Russia about the regime’s authoritarian turn.

At least 28 people were detained in Khabarovsk, a city roiled by separate protests over many months last year, angered by the removal of a popular local governor who was accused of murder, and by the Kremlin’s appointment of a replacement. Dozens were arrested in the cities of Vladivostok, Tomsk and Komsomolsk on Amur according to OVD-Info.

Many coordinators of Navalny’s regional headquarters were detained in different Russian cities, according to the director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, Ivan Zhdanov, who spoke live on YouTube Saturday. Some were arrested as they left their apartments to go to protests.

The protests came after a sweeping national crackdown in which police detained opposition activists and courts locked up Navalny’s press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, and another team member, Georgy Alburov, co-author of a bombshell viral YouTube video “Putin’s Palace — History of the World’s Largest Bribe.” The video alleging colossal corruption in the construction of a vast Black Sea palace for President Vladimir Putin has been viewed more than 65 million times in three days. The Kremlin denies any relationship between Putin and the palace.

Saturday shaped up as perhaps the toughest confrontation between Putin’s regime and his political nemesis, Navalny, his strongest political rival, as the regime opts for a tougher, more authoritarian approach.

The protests came after new Russian laws have allowed authorities to brand individual activists as “foreign agents,” and have made it more difficult to express dissent, organize and protest. It follows constitutional changes last summer that gave Putin the opportunity to stay in power until 2036.

Authorities Friday opened a criminal case claiming organizers of the protests were targeting children to join rallies.

Hours before the protests, Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation released a call on Russians to defy fear and take to the streets to protest “against lies, thieves and lawlessness.

“We are supported by the majority now, you can be sure of that. Do not be afraid of anything. We're right. Russia will definitely be free!” the foundation tweeted.

“Grandpa in his bunker has lost the people of the Far East finally and irrevocably!” Navalny’s regional headquarters in Khabarovsk declared on Twitter.

Zhdanov calledon the protesters to avoid confrontations with police, even if provoked, in order to avoid arrests. He made the comments on a live YouTube broadcast on Saturday with more than 200,000 viewers. Supporters posted messages calling for Navalny to be freed and sent donations. Zhdanov said protests had been peaceful and calm in cities where the police turnout was smaller.

The head of Navalny's headquarters in Kurgan, Alexei Schwartz, was given 30 days detention by a court Saturday.

Maxim Kruglov, Moscow lawmaker and member of Yabloko, an opposition party unaffiliated with Navalny, called on city authorities to stop arresting and intimidating people and to avoid using use force against protesters. He warned against “turning the streets of Moscow into scenes of slaughter and turning city prisons into places for political prisoners.

“We call on the power structures to change their minds and not to fight with their own citizens,” he said. Several other Moscow opposition lawmakers issued similar calls.

Navalny was poisoned with a chemical nerve agent in August, an attack he says Putin ordered. He was arrested at passport control Sunday when he flew home from Germany, where he had been treated for the poisoning.

A court locked him up Monday over allegations he violated the terms of a suspended sentence in a fraud case, a case that the European Court of Human Rights has declared was political. Facing two other criminal cases in a justice system notorious for politicizing cases, he could face years in jail.

Russian authorities warned the protests were illegal and vowed a tough line even before demonstrations began: Prosecutors have threatened rioting charges against participants if any violence takes place.

Navalny says the cases against him are political. Even behind bars, he has been able to make his voice heard through the “Putin’s Palace” video. He also released a message Friday on the eve of the protests, stating that his life could be in danger.

“Therefore, just in case, I declare it is not my plan to hang myself on the window bars, or to open my veins or throat with a sharpened spoon. My psycho-emotional state is completely stable.

“I know for sure that there are many good people outside my prison and help will come.”

Members of Navalny’s team, including Yarmysh and Alburov, called on Russians to protest in support of Navalny’s freedom.

“Remember, you should not be afraid,” Alburov tweeted before he was jailed. “They are much more afraid of us.”

In past years, political pressure has succeeded in deterring tough sentences. For example, in 2013 protesters flooded into the streets leading to the Kremlin after a court sentenced him to five years’ jail in an embezzlement case, and he ultimately was given a suspended sentence.

Washington, Europe and Britain have criticized Putin over Navalny’s arrest, calling for his release. In Russia, celebrities, sports stars, rappers, writers, journalists and social media influencers — many who have huge youth followings but rarely comment on politics, posted comments on social media calling for him to be freed, or calling on Russians to protest in his support.

Navalny’s wife, Yulia, risks possible arrest by joining the protest. She said on Instagram Friday she would take part “for myself, for him, for our children, for the values and ideals we share.”

Analysts say Navalny is seen by the Kremlin and Russian security services not as a valid opposition politician but an enemy of the state, so authorities would likely disregard pressure from Russian street protests and from Western diplomats.

