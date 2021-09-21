The newly identified Denis Sergeev, who used the alias Sergey Fedotov, was charged with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, possession and use of a chemical weapon.
It was a spy poisoning drama that rocked a nation. In March 2018, police discovered a father and daughter slumped on a park bench in the city of Salisbury, in southern England.
It was later discovered that Skripal, who was a former double agent, and Yulia, his adult daughter, had been poisoned with Novichok, a rare nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union. They survived, but another British woman later died after she sprayed herself with Novichok contained in the discarded perfume bottle.
The case inflamed diplomatic tensions between Moscow and the West. The then prime minister, Theresa May, pointed the finger at Russia, and hundreds of diplomats were expelled by Russia and Western nations.
Police already charged two other suspects in the case — Alexander Mishkin, who used the alias Alexander Petrov while in Britain, and Anatoliy Chepiga, who went by Ruslan Boshirov.
They later appeared on Russian television, saying they had visited Salisbury, but just as sightseeing tourists who happened to be in famed cathedral town around the same time as the attack. Russia has always denied the accusations.
“The investigation team has been piecing together evidence that suggests that Petrov, Boshirov and Fedotov have all previously worked with each other and on behalf of the Russian state as part of operations carried out outside of Russia,” Dean Haydon, the senior national coordinator for British counterterrorism policing, said.
“All three of them are dangerous individuals,” he added. “They have tried to murder people here in the U.K., and they have also brought an extremely dangerous chemical weapon into the U.K. by means unknown.
“The amount of Novichok in that perfume bottle was quite significant and if it had come into the wider circulation of the public, without a doubt it would have killed hundreds if not thousands of people.”
Police said they would apply for an Interpol notice to be issued for Sergeev, a.k.a. Fedotov, on Tuesday.