For the first time, police described all three men allegedly involved in the 2018 attempted assassination of double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England as Russian military intelligence operatives.
The newly identified Denis Sergeev, who used the alias Sergey Fedotov, was charged with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, possession and use of a chemical weapon.
It was a spy poisoning drama that rocked a nation. In March 2018, police discovered a father and daughter slumped on a park bench in the city of Salisbury, in southern England.
It was later discovered that Skripal, who was a former double agent, and Yulia, his adult daughter, had been poisoned with Novichok, a rare nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union. One of the police officers who found them was later hospitalized.
They all survived, but another British woman later died after she sprayed herself with Novichok contained in a discarded perfume bottle allegedly used in the attack.
The case inflamed diplomatic tensions between Moscow and the West. Then prime minister, Theresa May, pointed the finger at Russia, and hundreds of diplomats were expelled by Russia and Western nations.
Police already charged two other suspects in the case — Alexander Mishkin, who used the alias Alexander Petrov while in Britain, and Anatoliy Chepiga, who went by Ruslan Boshirov.
Russia has vehemently denied any involvement. They even put the pair on Russian television, where they claimed they were just sightseeing tourists who happened to be in famed cathedral town around the same time as the attack.
“The investigation team has been piecing together evidence that suggests that Petrov, Boshirov and Fedotov have all previously worked with each other and on behalf of the Russian state as part of operations carried out outside of Russia,” Dean Haydon, the senior national coordinator for British counterterrorism policing, said.
“All three of them are dangerous individuals,” he added. “They have tried to murder people here in the U.K., and they have also brought an extremely dangerous chemical weapon into the U.K. by means unknown.
“The amount of Novichok in that perfume bottle was quite significant and if it had come into the wider circulation of the public, without a doubt it would have killed hundreds if not thousands of people.”
Police said they would apply for an Interpol notice to be issued for Sergeev, a.k.a. Fedotov, on Tuesday. Britain does not have a bilateral extradition agreement with Russia, but if any of the three suspects were to visit a country outside of Russia that has such an agreement, then they could be extradited to the U.K. and brought to trial.
Meanwhile, the European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday said that Russia was responsible for the killing of Litvinenko, a former KGB agent who died in London in 2006 after drinking tea spiked with a radioactive material.
Their findings echo those in 2016, when a British inquiry concluded that the killing Litvinenko, an outspoken critic of the Kremlin who had defected to Britain, was “probably approved” by President Vladimir Putin.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the ECHR's judgment was unsubstantiated because the court could not have all available facts. “It is unlikely that the ECHR holds any authority or technical capacity to possess information on this score,” he said. “You know that this investigation hasn't produced any results thus far. Therefore, making such claims is groundless, to say the least,” he said.
Andrei Lugovoi, a parliamentary deputy implicated by Britain in the Litvinenko murder, said he considered the ECHR decision “unjust, illegal, politically biased.” Britain’s director of public prosecutions said in 2007 there was enough evidence to charge Lugovoi over the murder.
Lugovoi also dismissed the ECHR finding that Russia did not properly investigate the murder. “This is not true. The Russian prosecutor’s office and the Investigative Committee did everything to establish the truth,” he told Interfax news agency.
Dixon reported from Moscow.