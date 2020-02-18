Khodorkovsky, Russia’s richest man at the time, was arrested at gunpoint for financial crimes in 2003, charges he claimed were fabricated as retaliation for challenging Putin by funding opposition parties. Khodorkovsky spent a decade in prison before he was pardoned and now resides in London.

With Khodorkovsky imprisoned, Yukos was dismantled amid massive tax claims and absorbed by the state-owned Roseneft Oil Company, now one of the largest companies in Russia.

After complaints were first lodged in 2005, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in 2014 that Russia was not acting in good faith when it levied the massive claims against Yukos and awarded the $50 billion sum, the largest arbitration ruling ever.

The state launched “a full assault on Yukos and its beneficial owners in order to bankrupt Yukos and appropriate its assets while, at the same time, removing Mr. Khodorkovsky from the political arena,” the arbitrators said then.

But two years later, a Hague district court canceled the compensation order on the grounds that the international arbitration panel did not have jurisdiction because the case was based on an energy treaty that Russia signed but didn’t ratify. Tuesday’s decision by The Hague Court of Appeal overturned the 2016 ruling.

“In the opinion of the court, there is no question of conflict with Russian law,” a statement from The Hague court said. “The arbitration award of July 18, 2014 is back in force.”

“This is a victory for the rule of law,” Tim Osborne, the chief executive of GML, a company made up of Yukos shareholders, said in a statement. “The independent courts of a democracy have shown their integrity and served justice. A brutal kleptocracy has been held to account.”

The decision comes as one of Putin’s recently proposed amendments to the Russian constitution is to give Russian law precedent over international law, seen as a response to European Court of Human Rights' rulings that held the country responsible for human rights violations.

Earlier this year, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Khodorkovsky and business partner Platon Lebedev were denied their right to a fair trial in the case of their conviction for embezzlement and money laundering. But the Strasbourg-based court said that it did not find any political motives in the criminal prosecution of Lebedev or Khodorkovsky. No compensation was awarded.