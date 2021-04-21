Blood tests revealing high potassium levels were indicative of kidney failure and severe heart-rhythm disturbances threatened cardiac arrest, his doctor, Yaroslav Ashikhmin, said in a Facebook post.

Though Navalny’s allies initially said they would announce new demonstrations once their online database reached 500,000 signatures, Navalny’s failing health meant they couldn’t wait any longer, a statement on his website said.

“Things are developing too quickly and too badly,” his allies wrote. “An extreme situation demands extreme decisions.”

Prosecutors have requested that Navalny’s network of regional offices and his Anti-Corruption Foundation be added to a list of “terrorist and extremist” organizations, clearing the way for the organizations to be banned in Russia, with possible jail time for their members. That means Wednesday’s demonstrations will likely be the last for the group before it’s forced underground.

With protests across Russian cities due to start at 7 p.m., Putin’s speech to lawmakers will coincide with the rallies in the country’s far eastern regions.

A year ago in this address, Putin suggested a series of constitutional changes that resulted in enabling him to run for two more six-year terms in office once his current one expires in 2024. Now Putin, 68, will have to outline his vision for why he should essentially rule for life.

Putin is expected to address Russians’ economic hardships: disposable incomes are down while food prices have skyrocketed. In a March survey by the independent Levada Center, 58 percent of Russians queried said rising prices were the biggest problem in society.

