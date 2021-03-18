Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also seemed to imply that they could get worse, warning Thursday that Russia’s response to Biden’s remarks will be “absolutely clear.” He didn’t elaborate.

“It’s clear that [Biden] doesn't want to normalize relations with our country. This is what we’ll be guided by from now on,” Peskov said.

When asked if he believes Putin is a killer, Biden answered, “I do.” Biden also described Putin as having no soul, adding that he would “pay a price” for allegedly meddling in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, something the Kremlin denies.

Moscow then took the unusual move of temporarily recalling its ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, in what’s believed to be the first such instance in more than 20 years.

Antonov is leaving Washington for Moscow on Saturday, the Russian embassy said, adding that his trip is “to discuss ways to rectify Russia-U. S. ties that are in crisis.”

“The current situation is a result of the deliberate policy of Washington that during the past years was making steps to bring — in essence, intentionally — our bilateral interaction into a deadlock,” the embassy said in a statement.