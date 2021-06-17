Some critics argued that Biden’s move to give the Russian autocrat a global platform handed him the legitimacy and respect he craves, instead of punishing him for saber-rattling and global disruption.
But Biden countered that there is no substitute for face-to-face talks. He also tossed Putin some diplomatic niceties, calling him tough, bright and “a worthy adversary” in the lead-up to the summit and referring to the talks between “two great powers” as he sat down with Putin.
The businesslike tone of the Geneva summit contrasted with Putin’s dominance at the Helsinki summit in 2018, when the Russian leader came out on top as then President Trump sided with him against U.S. intelligence agencies on whether Russian interfered in 2016 elections. Trump had met with Putin without officials, just an interpreter. Ultimately Putin’s high hopes for Trump delivered little for Moscow, while Biden’s approach may at least stabilize relations.
Relations hit their lowest ebb since the Cold War in recent months, with insults, threats and military brinkmanship threatening a continuing downward spiral. After Wednesday’s summit, Putin called Biden “constructive” and “levelheaded,” indicating his willingness to engage about nuclear arms, cybersecurity and several other areas.
The shift was reflected in pro-Kremlin media: Gone was the usual portrait of the U.S. president as a doddering threat to global stability. Instead Biden was portrayed as the leader of a great power meeting another leader of a great power.
What did Putin want from the summit?
Respect, for starters. Putin self-view — as a world leader positioning Russia as key to global security — is central to his sense of status and legacy.
“Our one-on-one conversation took almost two hours. It’s not every world leader that gets this amount of attention,” Putin told a post-summit news conference.
Dmitry Trenin, director of the Carnegie Center Moscow said the summit unblocked an impasse in relations and launched dialogue on strategic arms security and cybersecurity. Meanwhile the leaders acknowledged each other’s red lines, he said. For Moscow, that is Ukraine’s goal of admission into NATO; for Washington: dangerous cyberattacks such as the ransomware hits that U.S. authorities say were launched by Russian hackers.
“I think Putin got all that he had come for,” Trenin said. “So, mission accomplished. Of course, the expectations bar had been originally and rightly set rather low.”
Trenin said Putin’s attitude to Biden’s criticism of Russia’s repression of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was “OK, you [Biden] do your talk, if you must, and I’ll do my walk.”
Did the summit reset Moscow’s relations with Washington?
Not so much. For Moscow, there can be no reset while sanctions remain, but the talks at least offered some clarity in mutual expectations.
What the Kremlin fears most is Western support for a “color revolution” — like Ukraine’s pro-West Orange Revolution more than 15 years ago — that could threaten its power. Biden told a post-summit news conference that standing up for human rights was “just part of the DNA of our country.” It was message that only Russians can decide their country’s future in Putin’s authoritarian Russia.
The polite, businesslike tone of the summit offered what Putin called “glimmers of confidence and hope.”
Did Biden and Putin at least halt the slide toward a new cold war?
Maybe. Both leaders said only time would tell whether the downward spiral can be stopped.
Biden said Russia’s approach to talks in coming months would show whether it was really willing to engage. Putin warned that if there were new U.S. sanctions on Russia it would mark a lost opportunity.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday the summit was “rather positive” and enabled the two leaders to understand “where interaction is possible and where there can be no interaction for now due to categorical disagreements.”
Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Moscow-based Center for Complex European and International Studies, said the summit would not see a major improvement in relations because of “the systemic nature of the confrontation.”
Speaking at a meeting organized by the Valdai Discussion Club, he said the aim was “to stabilize the U.S.-Russia confrontation, put an end to its unhealthy nature and unmanageable course.” This would mean that, even as enemies, both would avoid crossing each other's red lines and triggering a crisis.
There is still a gulf between Washington and Moscow. But the summit results — the mutual return of ambassadors and the agreement to conduct talks on nuclear arms and cybersecurity — seem as good as anyone expected from the Russian side.
What happens next?
Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, told Russia’s Kommersant newspaper that talks over strategic arms limitations could start within weeks. He saw the joint summit statement that there could be no winners in a nuclear war as “a significant achievement” with Moscow increasingly wary of Washington's intentions in recent years.
“Any games around this, ambiguities, pumping up the discourse, it is all not just harmful, but dangerous. Now we have a point of reference.” As a result, he said, “we experienced a greater sense of inner certainty.”
Political analyst Tatiana Stanovaya, head of R. Politik, an independent political analysis group, said Putin’s goal was to force the United States into a set of rules on international cybersecurity. Putin’s leverage was the implicit threat of maximizing chaos if nothing is done, she added.
“But if tomorrow, say, the U.S. and Russia agree not to attack critical infrastructure with a cyber weapon, can Putin fully guarantee that Russia will fulfill its obligations?” she wrote in an analysis, warning that cyberhackers and spoilers were difficult to control.
Writing in Izvestia newspaper, the deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev, blamed Washington for the sinking relationship and said it would take American political will to change that.
But Vladislav Inozemtsev, director of the independent Moscow-based Center for Research on Post-Industrial Societies, wrote on Facebook that relations depended on Putin’s willingness to avoid hostility and destabilization.
“Biden made his conciliatory move, which I would not condemn. Now it is time for Vladimir Putin to do the same. Whether the Russian president is ready to live in a world where his imaginary rival is not perceived as an enemy, we will soon see.”