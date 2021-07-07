The spat first popped Friday when a letter from the Russian distribution center of Moët Hennessy, the French maker of venerable names such as Veuve Clicquot and Dom Pérignon champagnes, leaked on Facebook. In the letter, Moët informed its Russian clients that it had suspended deliveries of all champagne to the country because it had “not confirmed” whether it would change its labels to say “sparkling wine” for the Russian market.