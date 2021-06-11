“Even with this diploma, I couldn’t find a job,” said Smilyanets, who was extradited to the United States in 2012 after being arrested in the Netherlands. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in one of the largest credit card data breaches to be prosecuted in the United States. (U.S. authorities spelled his name Dmitriy Smilianets.)