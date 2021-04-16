His comments follow the U.S. announcement Thursday it would expel 10 Russian diplomats as well place sanctions on 32 Russia-related individuals and companies accused of interfering in the 2020 presidential election, spreading disinformation and other harmful actions. U.S. officials claim most of the diplomats on the expulsion list are intelligence officers working under diplomatic cover.

Peskov said Putin and President Biden “saw eye to eye” on the need to de-escalate tensions in U.S.-Russia relations, but “our U.S. counterparts' liking for sanctions remains unacceptable.”

Washington also banned U.S. financial institutions from buying Russian bonds from Russia’s central bank, Finance Ministry or national wealth fund. The move could deter investment in the bonds and increase Russian borrowing costs. Peskov said Russia’s economy would continue to work efficiently despite the ban.

The Biden administration also sanctioned Russia’s foreign intelligence agency, the SVR, formally accusing it of the sweeping SolarWinds cyberattack, which targeted government agencies and private companies.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

SVR head Sergei Naryshkin said Friday the U.S. sanctions eroded global security, as he played up Russia’s view of its role in global stability as what he called one of the world’s two “great powers.”

He called it “an unfriendly step, which, in my opinion, is also ill-considered. We all understand that relations between the two great powers, Russia and the United States, largely determine the level of international stability and security,” he told journalists Friday.

“Obviously,” he added, “this step contributes to the destruction of international stability.”

Russian officials have expressed outrage that the White House announced the sanctions and expulsions two days after Biden spoke to Putin by phone. The Kremlin readout of that call emphasized Biden’s call for a summit in a third country, and his desire to “normalize” relations, without mentioning that he warned the Russian leader that he planned to take measures over Russia’s actions.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Naryshkin called this surprising and “inconsistent.”

He said the presidents’ talk was “very constructive, calm, and responsible. Then came a package of sanctions.”

He said the competition between the world's leading intelligence services “should be fair. The package of U.S. sanctions is a manifestation of unfair competition.”

Biden said Thursday that the sanctions were “proportionate” and that he wanted a stable and predictable relationship with Russia, adding that it was “time to de-escalate.”

Commenting on Biden’s proposal for a meeting between the two leaders in a third country, Peskov said it would “take some time to analyze the proposal.”

He said Putin’s decision would be given in the time and manner that Putin saw fit.

Story continues below advertisement