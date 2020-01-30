On Friday, their lawyer, Alexei Parshin, was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying that the Prosecutor General’s office refused to support the Investigative Committee’s case and ordered the murder charged to be dropped.

Prosecutors concluded the sisters’ actions were “carried out within the legal limits of the necessary self-defense,” Parshin said and suggested the case against the sisters might be closed altogether.

More than 350,000 people signed a petition this year demanding the sisters’ release. Women’s rights activists rallied in their support both in Russia and abroad.

The case prompted Russian lawmakers this year to start working on a law against domestic violence, something women’s rights advocates have been unsuccessfully fighting for since 2016.