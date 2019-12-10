Talks on a replacing a contract expiring this year have dragged on because of disputes over price and debt, raising fears of disruptions in Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said Ukraine was prepared to venture into a “gas war” in order to negotiate a deal. The country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said last month that the deal was a priority for Ukraine and important for Europe’s energy security.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine have been poor since Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and Moscow supported a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD