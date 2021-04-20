Russian President Vladimir Putin has shrugged off pressure from the United States and NATO countries to de-escalate and pull back Russian forces. The Kremlin has said Russia is entitled to move its military forces anywhere within its borders and has accused NATO of provocations.

Besides applying military pressure, Russia has been increasingly bellicose, with officials blaming Ukraine for the crisis and warning it faces destruction if the conflict explodes.

Russia’s military posturing comes as its relations with NATO are sharply deteriorating. Washington last week announced it would expel 10 Russian diplomats and impose sanctions on 32 individuals and organizations over cyberattacks, interference in the 2020 U.S. elections and other actions.

Russia expelled 10 U.S. diplomats and blacklisted eight U.S. officials in response — but it has faced a flurry of diplomatic slaps in recent days from other NATO countries. Poland announced three Russian diplomats would be sent home in solidarity with Washington, and the Czech Republic blamed Russian military intelligence for explosions at military depots in 2014 that killed two civilians, and said 18 Russian diplomats would be expelled. Russia swiftly announced reprisals, expelling five Polish diplomats and 20 Czech diplomats.

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan announced Tuesday he would return to Washington for consultations, after the Kremlin last week called on him to do so.

“I believe it is important for me to speak directly with my new colleagues in the Biden administration in Washington about the current state of bilateral relations between the United States and Russia,” Sullivan said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Moscow was not to blame for the spike in tensions and called on foreign countries to calm down and end what he called their “mass anti-Russian psychosis.”

“Indeed, there have been certain tensions recently,” he said. “But, on the other hand, Russia of course always reacts to such unfriendly moves.”

Ukraine has been at war with Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine since 2014, shortly after Moscow annexed Crimea. But hostilities have increased in recent months with almost 30 Ukrainian soldiers killed this year, including many felled by snipers, Kuleba said.

He said Russia’s troop buildup was expected to reach 120,000 within a week, a greater deployment than the Russian buildup in 2014. Worrying signs included the deployment of a regiment of paratroopers, Iskander missiles, electronic warfare and “other clear signs of potentially offensive capabilities,” Kuleba said.

He said Ukraine did not know when or if Russia would cross the front line “but we certainly see strategic military preparations.”

“We in Ukraine have learned one thing about Putin's actions,” Kuleba said. “This lesson is that anything can be expected from the Russian leadership.”

The military buildup has been accompanied by a massive surge in disinformation on Russian state television inciting hatred against Ukraine, Kuleba said, for example calling for the “de-Nazification” of the country.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Tuesday that allies were working to deter Russia and de-escalate the situation.

“We have significant concerns about the recent Russian military buildup of forces on Ukraine’s border,” Raab said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the situation on the Ukraine-Russia border “alarmingly tense” in comments to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on Tuesday.

Talks to try to resolve the crisis have been held in recent days between officials of Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia under the Normandy Format, which is designed to broker peace, but have failed to yield results.

The Kremlin has always denied any role in the war in eastern Ukraine, calling it an internal Ukrainian conflict and insisting that Russians fighting in the region were volunteers.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday accused Ukraine of trying to destabilize the eastern Ukraine conflict and charged NATO with “provocative activities” in the Black Sea and related airspace.

“The Ukrainian military-political leadership is continuing to follow a destructive course in an attempt to destabilize the situation in Donbas,” he told a defense ministry board meeting.

Russia last week announced that part of the Black Sea would be blocked to foreign ships from April 24 until Oct. 31 so that it could hold military exercises, a move condemned by NATO, Ukraine and the European Union.