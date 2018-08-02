Col.-Gen. Sergei Rudskoy of the Russian Military General Staff speaks to the media as a screen shows the map of Israel, Jordan, Syria and Li bacon including Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Syria in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Russia says UN peacekeepers return to frontier between Syria, Israeli-occupied Golan Heights for first time in years. (Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool/Associated Press)

MOSCOW — Russia’s Defense Ministry says United Nations peacekeepers have returned to patrol the frontier between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights for first time in years.

Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy of the Russian General Staff says the U.N. peacekeepers, aided by Russian forces, conducted their first patrolling mission in the area on Thursday.

Rudskoy talked to reporters at a press conference in Moscow.

The peacekeeping mission was halted in 2014 amid the violence in Syrian’s civil war.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.