“Right now it’s impossible to further shut up in this situation because once they deal with him, they’ll deal with everyone else who’s critical in the slightest,” said Dmitry Glukhovsky, author of a cult dystopian science fiction trilogy and survival games series, in an interview Friday.

“If you keep shutting up and you keep pretending that everything is normal, you get the feeling that the situation will deteriorate way faster and it will be completely uncontrollable,” he said.

Igor Denisov, the former captain of Russia’s national soccer team, also came out in support of Navalny. His comments showed the depth of alarm in Russia over Navalny’s near-fatal poisoning in August and his imprisonment immediately after he flew home from Germany, where he received treatment.

“I have never been interested in politics, and I will never be interested in politics,” said Denisov. “But this is not about politics.”

He added: “I want to support Alexei Navalny and his family, his wife and his children. Alexei should be free. I do respect him. I wish everybody peace and kindness.”

It is unusual in Russia for sports heroes to speak out politically, but hockey star Artyom Panarin, one of the country’s top players, also posted “Free Navalny” on Instagram.

Russian authorities rounded up members of Navalny’s team ahead of Saturday’s planned rallies. His press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, tweeted late Thursday that police were pounding on her door telling her she would be detained before the Moscow protest rally. She was jailed Friday for nine days.

Georgy Alburov, co-author of a viral video, “Putin’s Palace — History of the World’s Biggest Bribe,” faced court Friday under a controversial law against repeatedly attending banned rallies. The video, which alleges that a massive luxury palace was built for Putin on the Black Seat, has been viewed more than 55 million times.

Russia’s Interior Ministry warned Friday that tough action would be taken against protesters Saturday. Unsanctioned protests “will be regarded as a threat to public order and will be immediately suppressed,” it said. Opposition social media pages were shut down.

An opposition lawmaker in Novosibirsk, Sergei Boiko, was arrested. Many other members of Navalny’s team were arrested in cities across Russia. Lyubov Sobol, a prominent member of Navalny’s team, was detained Thursday but released the same night.

Despite the crackdown, however, Russian authorities appeared to be losing control of the narrative amid an outpouring of support for Navalny from Russian celebrities.

Well-known actress Yana Troyanova posted that Russia was being “plundered in a completely insolent way,” referring to the “Putin’s Palace” video. She called on Russians to join the Saturday protests “just to feel that you are a free person.”

“I thought that nothing could surprise me, after assassination attempts, attempts at his life and Yulia’s life, the numerous political prisoners,” she wrote, referring to Navalny and his wife. “But I am shocked after this film. Are we going to be silent after this film? Our country is being robbed.”

A young Russian pop star, Elizaveta Gyrdymova, known as “Monetochka,” posted a song on Instagram in support of Navalny’s freedom. “This is not about politics, but about civil society and justice,” she commented.

Other supporters included video blogger Yury Dud, rapper Noize MC, popular TV host and blogger Alyona Vodonayeva, actress Varvara Shmykova and news presenter Leonid Parfyonov.

“I thought such evil kings only existed in some very scary fairy tales. But no, this is our reality,” Vodonayeva said, referring to Putin.

The first novel in Glukhovsky’s dystopian science fiction trilogy, Metro 2033, set in the Moscow Metro in a post-apocalyptic world, tells a dark story of fascistic leaders who construct a big lie to fool people in order to keep them trapped underground after a nuclear holocaust. He said he was not a particular Navalny supporter but that it was impossible to ignore the authoritarian turn after what he called “a chain of murderous poisonings,” not only of Navalny but of other Kremlin critics.

“How can you be for the entire state machinery of Russia opposing the only truly independent prominent politician, with first trying to eliminate him physically,” he said in an interview Friday. “How can you be for banning all kinds of civilized political activity in the country, including penalizing even single [person] protests, turning Russia definitely into an autocracy, prolonging Putin’s ability to stay in power personally for another decade and a half from now?”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that protests are illegal and unacceptable.